Children Among Five People Being Treated At Site Of Head On Collision Near Townsville

Emergency services including a helicopter are rushing to the scene of a head-on crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville.

The crash happened about 2:30 pm on the highway near Haughton River and a spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said five patients, including children, were being treated for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Those involved in the collision include a boy, 10, a girl, 8 and three adults including a 60-year-old man.

Townsville’s QRAir helicopter is on the scene along with ambulance, fire and police crews. Changes to traffic conditions and delays are expected to impact the highway.

