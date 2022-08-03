Children Given Green Light By ATAGI To Receive Moderna Vaccine

The Federal Government has accepted recommendation by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) which will allow children aged six months to under five years eligible for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

Minster for Health Mark Butler made the announcement today, however revealed the vaccination would only be available to at-risk population groups in the age bracket.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“The Albanese Government has accepted the medical advice and made COVID-19 vaccination available to our most vulnerable young children who have significant health conditions." - Minister Mark Butler

Approximately 70,000 children at higher risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 will be able to receive a vaccination from September 5.

Currently, the vaccination has only been approved for children aged six months to under five years with severe immunocompromise, disability ad those who have complex and/or multiple health conditions which increase the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms.

ATAGI listed the following or similar conditions a child could have to be eligible for a vaccination:

Severe primary or secondary immunodeficiency, including those undergoing treatment for cancer, or on immunosuppressive treatments as listed in the ATAGI advice on third primary doses of COVID-19 vaccine in individuals who are severely immunocompromised;

Bone marrow or stem cell transplant, or chimeric antigen T-cell (CAR-T) therapy;

Complex congenital cardiac disease;

Structural airway anomalies or chronic lung disease;

Type 1 diabetes mellitus;

Chronic neurological or neuromuscular conditions; or

A disability that requires frequent assistance with activities of daily living, such as severe cerebral palsy or Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21).

The recommendation is for two primary doses, eight weeks apart – with those with severe immunocompromise requiring three doses.

Five hundred thousand doses of the vaccine have been secured by the Federal Government, expected to arrive in Australia later this week and be distributed to vaccination sites.

Select sites will offer the vaccination to children which will be identified later this month on the Vaccine Clinic Finder and booking will then be able to be made – it is expected the vaccines will be rolled out at paediatric hospitals.

ATAGI currently do not recommend a COVID-19 vaccination to children in the age bracket who don’t have an increased risk.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: