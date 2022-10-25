Children’s Charities Urged To Apply For Flagon and Dragon Grants

THE MACKAY community fired up for the 30-year celebration of Flagon and Dragon, the region’s bi- annual fundraising luncheon which aims to better the lives of sick and disabled children.

Dressed in ornate oriental patterns with a Chinese theme, the Flagon and Dragon fundraising lunch held at the Manta Marquee on July 15 raised an impressive $210,000 for local charities.

Now, the Flagon and Dragon committee are calling on local charities to apply for the grants.

Groups and organisations who are dedicated to the health, well-being and future of Mackay’s local children are urged to apply. Applications outlining the purpose of the donation requests and the beneficiaries of the money donated will be taken into consideration and viewed by the Flagon and Dragon committee.

The recipients of the last Flagon and Dragon grants include Mackay Hospital Foundation, All Abilities Mackay, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and the Children’s Ward at the Mackay Mater Hospital.

Eligible applications will need to meet the following criteria:

Funds will be used for medical health-related equipment / resources / activities primarily for children or young people

Those children or young people live within the Mackay & surrounding district

Equipment and/or services must benefit a large number of children or young people (Funding not available for equipment/resources for individuals)

Where appropriate, details of equipment to be purchased and a minimum of two (2) quotes must be provided (if such equipment can only be sourced through one agency, please clarify)

Resources or equipment are not otherwise available to children or young people in the Mackay & surrounding district

Provision of these resources or equipment will serve to enable children or young people to remain in their own environment with family close by

Provision of these resources/ equipment will provide an immediate & lasting benefit to children & young people in the Mackay & surrounding district. To date, more than $1.5 million has been donated to various groups across the Mackay region through Flagon and Dragon fundraising luncheons. This is only made possible by the fantastic support of sponsors and the Mackay community. Flagon and Dragon have been able to aid and care for sick and disabled children, by raising funds for vital equipment.

APPLY HERE