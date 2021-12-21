Chile Elects Youngest Ever President, Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric has won the vote to become Chile's youngest ever president-elect. At the age of 35, Boric narrowly defeated his far-right rival José Antonio Kast.

A nation that has tackled mass demonstrations against inequality and corruption, the former student protest leader has promised to address these societal matters.

"We are a generation that emerged in public life demanding our rights be respected as rights and not treated like consumer goods or a business," Mr Boric said during his victory speech.

"We know there continues to be justice for the rich, and justice for the poor, and we no longer will permit that the poor keep paying the price of Chile's inequality."

Born in 1986 in the city of Punta Arenas, Boric is a former law student at the University of Chile who became renowned for leading the demand for cheaper education.

Since his rise to prominence in 2011, Boric has built a large following predominantly made up of the younger generation. He never completed his law studies, instead winning the election into Chile's congress in 2012 where he served two terms as a deputy.

He has pledged to raise Chile from the depths of far-right leader General Pinochet, who ruled the country from 1973 to 1990.

A key component of Boric's introduction to power involves an attempt to increase taxes on the rich.

Kast tweeted a photo of himself following the electoral announcement on Sunday, congratulating his opposition leader.

"From today he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile is always first," Kast said.

Boric has also vowed to remove the decentralisation of Chile, introducing an increase in public spending and further involvement for minority groups.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.