Chilly Start To May Brings Snow To The South-East

It’s so cold in Australia’s south-east that snow is already falling!

A slow-moving cold front is sweeping across multiple states, bringing extreme wind to the coast, while snow has fallen and can continue to in Victoria and New South Wales.

Victoria’s Great Alpine Road was closed between Hotham heights and Harrietville because of snow and poor conditions, while in NSW, a warning was issued for drivers along Kosciuszko Road and Alpine Way which are affected by snow and ice.

With temperatures expected to fall between two to eight degrees below the May average, its warned snow will continue to fall and could do so as low as 700-800 metres.

"On Sunday, the heaviest precipitation looks to fall southeast of Cooma, so Nimmitabel and even Bombala are in the firing line for snow showers. It all depends on where the precipitation is heaviest, which depends on just where that low form," Weatherzone said.

"Many elevated areas dropped below 0 degrees, with sleet and snow falling over the eastern ranges.”

South-east residents are advised not to go near the water as strong wind gusts and swell hit the coast.

In the last 24 hours, Melbourne has recorded about 20mm of rain, while the top on Monday is expected to reach on 13 degrees.

In Sydney, a slightly warmer 17 degrees is expected before winds pick up overnight.

