China Submits Diplomatic Protest Over Public Servant TikTok Ban

The Chinese government says it has lodged a solemn diplomatic protest with Australia following the country banning TikTok on public servant work devices.

At a daily press conference in Beijing on Tuesday night, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry Mao Ning urged Australia to “earnestly observe the rules of market economy and the principle of fair competition”.

“We noted the reports and have made solemn démarches to the Australian side,” Ms Ning said.

“China always believes that digital security should not be used as a tool to suppress foreign companies in an overstretch of the concept of national security and abuse of state power.

“We urge Australia to earnestly observe the rules of market economy and the principle of fair competition, and provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies.”

Ms Ning’s comments come after attorney general Mark Dreyfus’s announcement that he acted on advice from intelligence and security agencies to ban the social media platform from commonwealth department and agencies work devices amid safety concerns.

The direction issued by Mr Dreyfus’ department said the app “poses significant security and privacy risks to non-corporate commonwealth entities arising from extensive collection of user data and exposure to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government that conflict with Australian law”.

Mr Dreyfus said the ban will be implemented “as soon as practical” with exemptions to be granted “on a case-by-case basis and with appropriate security mitigations in place”.

