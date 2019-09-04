Choosing Hope! A Walk Of Honor In Support Of Infant Loss

A walk of honor and remembrance - In support of
families who have experienced infant loss. A
fundraiser for Bears of Hope Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support.
Participants will join in a walk along the beautiful
Tuggerah Lake Foreshore, have the opportunity to browse some stalls and
have a bite to eat, then partake in a remembrance service.
Pre-registration prices are:
Adults $20 | Children (5-17) $5 | Family $50
Groups (minimum of 6) $15pp
These prices include a shuttle bus return and a flower for each adult to
release. To register or for more info, click here!
What: Choosing Hope - A walk of honor in support of families who have experienced infant loss.
When: Sunday 13th October 2019 | 1:30-5pm
Where: The walk begins at Saltwater Reserve, Long Jetty and finishes at Picnic Point, The Entrance.