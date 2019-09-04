Choosing Hope! A Walk Of Honor In Support Of Infant Loss

A walk of honor and remembrance - In support of

families who have experienced infant loss. A

fundraiser for Bears of Hope Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support.



Participants will join in a walk along the beautiful

Tuggerah Lake Foreshore, have the opportunity to browse some stalls and

have a bite to eat, then partake in a remembrance service.



Pre-registration prices are:

Adults $20 | Children (5-17) $5 | Family $50

Groups (minimum of 6) $15pp



These prices include a shuttle bus return and a flower for each adult to

release. To register or for more info, click here!

What: Choosing Hope - A walk of honor in support of families who have experienced infant loss.

When: Sunday 13th October 2019 | 1:30-5pm

Where: The walk begins at Saltwater Reserve, Long Jetty and finishes at Picnic Point, The Entrance.

