Choosing Hope! A Walk Of Honor In Support Of Infant Loss

October 13th | From 1:30pm

Hayley Taylor

4 September 2019

A walk of honor and remembrance - In support of 
families who have experienced infant loss. A 
fundraiser for Bears of Hope Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support.

Participants will join in a walk along the beautiful 
Tuggerah Lake Foreshore, have the opportunity to browse some stalls and 
have a bite to eat, then partake in a remembrance service.

Pre-registration prices are:
Adults $20 | Children (5-17) $5 | Family $50
Groups (minimum of 6) $15pp


These prices include a shuttle bus return and a flower for each adult to 
release. To register or for more info, click here! 

What: Choosing Hope - A walk of honor in support of families who have experienced infant loss.
When: Sunday 13th October 2019 | 1:30-5pm
Where: The walk begins at Saltwater Reserve, Long Jetty and finishes at Picnic Point, The Entrance. 

