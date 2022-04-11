Chris Bailey Frontman Of Aussie Band The Saints Dies

Chris Bailey, the lead singer of legendary rock band The saints has died, aged 65.

The Aussie band announced the singer and songwriters death on Facebook on Monday.

“It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th 2022,” the statement said.

“Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night.”

Born in Kenya to Irish parents in 1957, the family later immigrated to Brisbane, where Chris co-founded the band in 1973.

Hooking up at Corinda state high school, the group was originally named Kid Galahad and the Eternals, before changing to the Saints in 1974.

The band had their first hit with (I’m) Stranded in 1976, and released their first LP in 1977, before going on to release 13 more records.

Considered the founders of the Australian punk scene in the 1970s, The Saints single (I’m) Stranded is regarded as one of the most influential punk songs of all time.

The Saints were inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 2001.

Vale Chris Bailey