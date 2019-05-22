Chris Bowen Pulls Out Of Leadership Race, Albo Likely Labor Leader

Anthony Albanese looks likely to be elected unopposed as the new Labor leader after challenger Chris Bowen pulled out of the race.

Mr Bowen withdrew on Wednesday afternoon, once it became clear Mr Albanese had overwhelming support to replace Bill Shorten as leader.

"I have reached the view that it would be unlikely for me to win the ballot," Mr Bowen told reporters in Sydney.

Queensland MP Jim Chalmers has indicated he is still considering running for the top job:

