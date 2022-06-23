Chris Cheney Tells Us About His Awkward Mix Ups With Chris Chaney

The Living End's Frontman Gets it A LOT!

Chris Cheney of The Living End catches up with Dangerous Dave on Triple M and tells us about his awkward mix ups with Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.

"That’s the funny thing about living in LA, people would meet me and go OH so you’re the other Chris. I’m like yeah, I’m not that guy…” - Chris Cheney



Chad Smith (left), Chris Chaney (right). Source: Getty Chad Smith (left), Chris Chaney (right). Source: Getty



Scarlett Cheney (left), Chris Cheney (right). Source: Getty Scarlett Cheney (left), Chris Cheney (right). Source: Getty

Have a listen here:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!