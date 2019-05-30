Chris "Choppy" Close's Hilarious Yarn About Playing In The Maroon's First State Of Origin Side

Chris "Choppy" Close has been involved in his fair share of Origin experience - both as a player and as a manager - but he still remembers the first game like it was yesterday.

Choppy was part of the Maroons' very first State of Origin side, lining up alongside Mal Meninga, Wally Lewis and, of course, Arthur Beetson.

It's Beetson that Choppy credits with inspiring the team thanks to a few, choice words.

Hear his hilarious story below:

"For me, something ignited right in that moment," Choppy continued. "Right when I looked at his face.

"And I knew, I just knew that he wasn't talking crap."

Hear Choppy's full, amazing chat below:

