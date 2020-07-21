Chris Cornell's Family Share Stunning Cover Of 'Patience' On What Would Have Been Chris' 56th Birthday

Chris Cornell would have turned 56 on July 20, 2020. To mark the day, the Cornell faily have shared an incredible, haunting cover Chris did of the Guns N Roses song 'Patience'.

A message shared to Chris' Facebook page by his family said, “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art.

"It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken… and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

Cornell recorded the cover of 'Patience' in 2016 after teaching his daughter Toni the song. Toni is now forging her own career in music.

