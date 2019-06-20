Chris Dawson Facing A Fresh Charge Of "Carnal Knowledge" With a School Girl

Former Sydney teacher Chris Dawson is facing a fresh charge of "carnal knowledge" over an alleged relationship with a student - dating back nearly 40 years.

The arrest made by officers from Strike Force Southwood, which was established to investigate alleged sexual relations between teachers and students at Northern Beaches high schools in the 1970s and 1980s.

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Commander John Kerlatec says it’s a very serious charge going back to 1980.

This comes with the 70-year -old earlier facing court - formally pleading not guilty to murdering his wife in 1982. Dawson maintains his innocence.

