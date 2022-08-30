Chris Dawson Found Guilty Of Murdering Wife Lynette

After a 10-week trial, and a findings delivery which commenced at 10am this morning, Chris Dawson has been found guilty of murdering his missing wife, Lynette.

Justice Ian Harrison SC found Dawson killed Lynette, disposed of her body, and then lied about it for decades to hide his crime.

Dawson’s lawyer Greg Walsh said Dawson was contemplating applying for bail, but Justice Harrison said that could not be done today, and was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody.

This morning, Dawson walked into the Sydney Downing Centre in silence as he prepared to hear the judge’s verdict and remained in a similar state throughout the day as Justice Harrison delivered findings and his verdict – the case held without a jury at the request of Dawson.

Justice Harrison said Lynette died on the date alleged by the prosecution, January 8, 1982, and she didn’t leave her home voluntarily as Dawson alleged, with all alleged sightings of Lynette after that date rejected.

Dawson pleaded not guilty to murdering Lynette after she mysteriously vanished in the summer of 1982 from the couple’s Bayside home.

Lynette was last heard from by her mother over a phone conversation but was never heard from or seen again.

Justice Harrison said, “no trace of Lynette Joy Dawson born in September 1948 was found,” after 1982 – which included no records of travelling from Australia with an Australia passport, she had not registered with Medicare or the Australian tax Office, she had not obtained a licence in any state or territory, she was not located among unidentified bodies or human remains,

“This list is not exhaustive." - Justice Ian Harrison SC

Dawson, a former teacher, and rugby league player was accused of killing his wife to form a relationship with the family’s babysitter.

The babysitter, known as JC, was a former student of Dawson who moved in with the family in 1981 to care for the Dawson children.

JC told the court her and Dawson were intimate one night while Lynette was asleep before she and Dawson packed a car and set off to move to Queensland.

Dawson has repeatedly denied any involvement with Lynette’s disappearance and consistently alleged he had dropped her off in Mona Vale on a Friday afternoon, and she was meant to meet her husband again later but called him saying she needed to be by herself.

Dawson’s defence argued Lynette willingly abandoned her family, with one witness telling the court she was planning to run away from her marital problems.

Justice Harrison said there was “no truth” that Dawson had received a call that night from Lynette and the last person she had spoken to was her mother.

“It is in my view fanciful to suggest that conversations as lacking in content and pregnant with cliche as those described by Mr Dawson occurred,” Harrison said.

“I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Lynette Dawson never telephoned Mr Dawson after 9 January 1982.

“That leads me to conclude that Lynette Dawson did not leave her home voluntarily.”

