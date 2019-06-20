Chris Dawson Pleads Not Guilty To Wife's Murder

The former husband of Sydney woman Lynette Dawson has formally pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Chris Dawson, a former rugby league player and teacher, was charged in December over the disappearance of his then-wife Lynette on Sydney's northern beaches in 1982.

His lawyer Greg Walsh formally entered a not guilty plea at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday.

The matter is due back before the same court on August 8.

