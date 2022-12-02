Chris Dawson Sentenced To Decades In Jail For Murder Of Lynette Dawson

Chris Dawson has been sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison and a maximum of 24 years for the murder of his wife Lynette Dawson.

Lynette, a 33-year-old mother of two, vanished from Sydney’s northern beaches in January 1982. Her body has never been found.

Their story was the subject of the Teachers’ Pet podcast, and the popularity of the podcast led prosecutors to re-open the case. Dawson has maintained his innocence throughout the trial - but was found guilty earlier this year. New ‘no body, no release’ laws were introduced in NSW in the wake of Dawson’s conviction, meaning he would be required to serve his entire sentence unless he reveal the location of Lynette's body.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.