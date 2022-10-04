Chris Dawson To Appeal Murder Conviction

Convicted murderer Chris Dawson has lodged paperwork indicating his intention to appeal the decision made at his trial five week ago.

9News revealed Dawson’s appeal intentions on Monday evening, with it understood his lawyers have stated their decision to fight the verdict.

On August 30, Dawson was found guilty at a judge-alone trial of murdering his was Lynette back in 1982.

The 74-year-old continues to plead his innocence and is being held currently at Silverwater Jail while he waits for sentencing.

