Chris Dittmar Says That Port Adelaide “Inquired About Jordan de Goey Several Months Ago”

Chris Dittmar says that Port Adelaide "inquired about" Collingwood’s Jordan de Goey "several months ago".

"My mail is that Port Adelaide and Jordan de Goey’s management have had contact," Ditts said on Roo, Ditts and Loz for Breakfast.

21 June 2022

