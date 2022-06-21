Chris Dittmar Says That Port Adelaide “Inquired About Jordan de Goey Several Months Ago”
On Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast
Image: Getty
Chris Dittmar says that Port Adelaide "inquired about" Collingwood’s Jordan de Goey "several months ago".
LISTEN HERE:
"My mail is that Port Adelaide and Jordan de Goey’s management have had contact," Ditts said on Roo, Ditts and Loz for Breakfast.
Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:
Catch our best stuff on our Youtube channel:
Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!