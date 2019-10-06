Chris Flannery Opens Up About Playing With A Ruptured Testicle In 2004 NRL Grand Final

Chris Flannery is one of the toughest players to ever grace the rugby league field.

In the 2004 Preliminary Final, playing for the Sydney Roosters, Flannery ruptured his testicle.

He managed to play in the 2004 Grand Final loss to the Bulldogs but did so while wearing a baseball protector and padding.

Falnnery re-told the story of his unusual Grand Final week preparation when he joined Triple M Sunday NRL live from ANZ Stadium.

LISTEN HERE:

Flannery also opened up on his work post-footy and who he is backing in the 2019 decider; hear the full chat below.