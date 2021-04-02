Chris Grant's Recount Of His Daughter Debuting For The Bulldogs AFLW

Western Bulldogs champion Chris Grant joined Triple M Footy ahead of the Dogs clash with North Melbourne this afternoon.

Grant re-lived the special moment where his daughter Isabella surprised him with the 'present', which was all captured by the Bulldogs media team.

The footage showed Isabella revealing the famous No.3 jumper that Grant used to wear and broke the news that she was making her debut for the AFLW side.

Grant gave a heartfelt recount of his experience that day when he found out the good news.

LISTEN HERE:

"Yeah it was pretty emotional," Grant said.

"It is terrific to see her getting that opportunity. As a father, you only want the best for your children and for them to be able to do the things they have a real passion for and get enjoyment out of.

"And for her it's footy, which is great. And it's just great that there is that opportunity for her to follow that dream at AFL Women's level."

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!