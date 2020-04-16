Chris Hemsworth (Yes, That One) On The Injury That Ended His Footy Career

Chris Hemsworth joined Triple M's Hot Breakfast this morning where he spoke to fellow mad Bulldogs fan Luke Darcy.

Darc had found out that Hemsworth was actually a bit of a gun footy player when he was younger, picking up a B&F in the Under 12s. The 'Thor' actor even said that at that age "Footy was all that existed" for him.

Listen to how an injury cut all that short now and maybe prevented Hemsworth lining up for the Doggies alongside Darc:

Okay maybe not. And safe to say things worked out pretty well for Hemsworth without the need to wear the red, white and blue.

Check out the full interview with Darc and Hemsworth, plus Director Sam Hargrave below. Hargrave and Hemsworth's new thriller 'Extraction' is out on April 24 only on Netflix: