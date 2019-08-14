Chris Janson Keeps The Good Vibes Rolling with Release Date For New Album

Chris Janson will continue the “Good Vibes”­ with the release of his new album “Real Friends.” on October 18.

The new album includes his latest single “Good Vibes” which follows previously released songs “Say About Me” and “Waitin’ On 5”.

“Real Friends is my favorite album I’ve made yet, hands down,” Janson said. “I made Real Friends with actual real friends. I produced the album with real friends, wrote all the songs with real friends, took all the photos for the project with my best friend and wife, Kelly, and I also have a huge collaboration on this album with one of my favorite ‘Ole’ friends! I’m more excited about music now than I have been in all of my career. Thank you to my fans, who truly are my real friends and helped me get where I am today.”

You can get the "good vibes" with Chris's new album from October 18.

