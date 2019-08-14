Chris Judd Addresses David Teague's Upcoming Appointment As Carlton's New Head Coach

Carlton FC champion and board member Chris Judd has addressed David Teague's upcoming appointment as Carlton's new full-time head coach.

Reports surfaced yesterday afternoon that David Teague had won the race to become the Blues new head coach following some strong performances from the team under his tenure as interim coach following the departure of Brendon Bolton.

Speaking this morning on The Hot Breakfast on Triple M Melbourne, Chris Judd addressed that speculation, and spoke about the importance of announcing the club's new head coach before the end of the 2019 home and away season.

Teague is expected to be announced as Carlton's new head coach at a press conference this morning.