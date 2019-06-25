Chris Judd Addresses Reports Carlton Should Offer Alastair Clarkson $2 Million A Season

Triple M's Chris Judd says a report Carlton could offer Hawthorn senior coach Alastair Clarkson $2 million a season to join the club is "not factually correct".

The Carlton board member joined Triple M's Rush Hour with JB and Billy on Tuesday, where the boys asked him about the latest news surrounding the Blues about a massive offer in front of Clarkson.

"Ben Dixon said a massive offer's coming Al Clarkson's way from Carlton," JB said.

Judd dismissed the reports completely.

"I saw that," he replied.

"$2 million he went with, didn't he? That's a sizeable check isn't it.

"That's not factually correct is the short of it."

