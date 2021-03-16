Chris Judd Chats Being Inducted Into West Coast Eagles' Hall Of Fame & Why He Left Triple M

Triple M's The Rush Hour WA with Lachy & Embers were joined by AFL legend, Chris Judd, to chat about being inducted into the West Coast Eagles Hall of Fame and he explained why he left Triple M.

First off, Juddy spoke about his story on why he wasn't picked in Round 1 on his first year and why he wasn't able to make it to the Hall of Fame night (he blames McGowan).

The guys also got him to chat about his new venture, Chris Judd Invest and explain cryptocurrency - they didn't understand a bloody thing.

Finally, we found out why Chris Judd moved on from West Coast over to Carlton and why he decided to leave us at Triple M.

Missed the chat? Here's what Chris Judd had to say about being inducted into the Eagles' Hall of Fame and leaving Triple M:

Want more footy? Check out The Best Of Triple M Footy here: