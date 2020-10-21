Chris Judd Discusses The Guilt Involved Leaving A Football Club

Triple M Footy's very own Chris Judd joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to talk everything footy ahead of the Grand Final.

Juddy discussed the big news of the week with GWS star forward Jeremy Cameron deciding to exercise his free agency rights and leave the Giants.

Back in his playing days Juddy faced a similar predicament when he left the Eagles for the Blues at the end of 2007.

Judd gave some insight into the guilt you feel walking out on a club where you have so many close connections, but said that Cameron shouldn't feel that way for putting his future first.

"I felt a huge amount of guilt for leaving West Coast at the time," Judd said.

"It was filled with people I really loved and cared deeply about.

LISTEN HERE:

"There was just a feeling of guilt I couldn't shed, albeit rationally I knew it was the right decision for me to go."

Catch the full chat with Juddy here!