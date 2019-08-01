Chris Judd Explains Why He And His Wife Have Never Had A Joint Bank Account

Triple M Footy’s own Chris Judd has explained why he and his wife have never had a joint bank account on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“That made a lot of sense when Bec was a student and I was a well-paid footballer,” Juddy said.

“It’s something I’m prepared to soften now, just because our relationship’s progressed to a different phase… our relationship’s deeper, Duke, and maybe now is the time after four kids we look to combine those two accounts!”

Juddy also discussed Carlton’s coaching situation, his dual media/club roles and more.

