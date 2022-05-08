Chris Judd On Carlton's Season So Far And Finals Aspirations

On a special edition of The Friday Huddle - live from the Judd Cave - Juddy was asked about his former club, describing which direction he sees the Blues heading.

"The Blues look great," Juddy said.

"I don't know if they'll be top four," he said, arguing there's a spot between 5th and 8th for the taking.

Juddy spoke on Carlton's depth as a reason for their improved form.

"I think this is the nucleus of a premiership list."

