Chris Judd & Patrick Dangerfield Start A Sledging War On Air!

Chris Judd & Paddy Dangerfield have squared off on the Friday Huddle! 

Danger sparked it all by raising the 'Voldemort' lookalike, before claiming he was the reason Juddy retired! 

LISTEN HERE: 

Juddy hit back with the fact he was premiership captain & dual Brownlow medalist and that he'd ticked all the boxes... Some that Danger hadn't! 

Dangerfield was very entertaining on the Friday Huddle, catch the full chat & the best bits from Triple M Footy here! 

18 September 2020

