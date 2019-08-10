Chris Judd's Story About Campbell Brown Stuffing Up An Interview With Ben Simmons

Chris Judd has told The Friday Huddle a story about how Campbell Brown royally stuffed up and interview with Australian sporting royalty Ben Simmons.

"Campbell was engaged by Channel 7 to go down to MSAC and do an exclusive interview with Ben Simmons one of the leading athletes in the world," Juddy said.

"Not unlike Lindsey Lohan, it’s understood Ben had a couple of things he didn’t want to speak about - which I think is personally reasonable when you’re a star of that size.

"Three things, I don't have the information of what all three things were, but I can only assume the Kardashians were one, and I have it for fact that Crown Casino was another."

According to Judd, Brown kept the interview on track for the first 20 minutes until Christian Petracca was forced to take over after Simmons almost walked out.

