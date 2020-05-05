Chris Judd's Thoughts On How Long Players Will Need To Prepare For The Season Resuming

Dual Brownlow medalist Chris Judd joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to discuss footy returning in the coming weeks.

Judd was excited by the prospect of footy being around the corner and thinks it is achievable to be back playing by mid-June.

He also discussed how long it will take for the players to be physically ready for games, considering there are still isolation restrictions in place.

LISTEN HERE:

The 279 game champion believes it is important that all the clubs have the equal amount of time to prepare.

He also believes that the fact that all the players were fit coming into isolation should make it easier for them to come back fast than a normal preseason.

However, he stated that around a month will be a sufficient amount of time to prepares despite Nathan Buckley stating yesterday that players would need at least five weeks.

Catch the full chat with Juddy - including how he's sick of isolation, more on footy resuming & the stock market!