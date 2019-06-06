Chris Judd Says The Carlton Board Started Working On The Brendon Bolton Decision “A Couple Of Weeks Ago”

Carlton director Chris Judd told the Hot Breakfast this morning that the board started working on the decision to remove Brendon Bolton as coach “a couple of weeks ago”.

“It’s been a really tough week, tough to state the bleeding obvious for Brendon Bolton,” Juddy said.

“He’s someone who did give his absolute all for the footy club, made some long term decisions that were hard for his role personally and then ended up falling all on his sword after the board decided to end his contract, so a really tough week for him.

“[It was] a difficult decision for the board, one we’d started working on a couple of weeks ago, on what if and scenarios for different things that may arise.

“It was a tough decision but at the end of the day the results largely made it for us.”

Juddy also discussed his feud with Garry Lyon, rejected calls for him to stand down and fielded suggestions for what to wear when he goes down the Freeze MND slide.

