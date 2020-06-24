Chris Judd Tells Us About Luke Darcy’s Friday Huddle Stuff Up

Triple M Footy’s Chris Judd dropped by the Hot Breakfast this morning and told us about Luke Darcy’s stuff up ahead of the Friday Huddle last week.

LISTEN HERE:

“[Darc] came to the studio and not the ground,” Juddy said.

“Then stormed into the ground, didn’t have his earphones, which you know we’re all required to bring, and everyone else in the group has managed to remember to bring them each time.

“He was dishevelled and a bit arrogant too, Rosie.”

Make sure you get around the Best of Triple M Footy playlist so you never miss anything!

Darc tried to cover his tracks.

“[I] dropped into the studio just to make sure the tech side was working well,” he said.

“Did a bit of work with Andrea (Cole, our head technician)… I do the heavy lifting behind the scenes, Ed, on the Friday Huddle, these guys just swan in…”

Busted, Darc!

Juddy also discussed Eddie Betts's comments about racism, the Blues getting up over Geelong and taking cryptocurrency advice from Nathan Brown.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

With footy finally back, make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff!