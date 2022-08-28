After parting ways with the Brisbane Heat, Chris Lynn's BBL|12 destination has been confirmed, as the T20 superstar signed with the Adelaide Strikers during the week.

Lynn joined Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Mark Thomas on Triple M's Dead Set Legends Adelaide to discuss his exit from the Heat, and what he's looking forward to as a Striker.

"A change is as good as a holiday, so hopefully I can just freshen up," Lynn said.

"I feel like I've got my hunger back now, and with that comes the fun factor, and I just felt I lacked that a little bit last year."

Listen to Lynn's chat with the Dead Set Legends below:

