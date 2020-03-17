Chris Martin Has Put On A Mini Online Concert

Chris Martin is a bloody legend.



The Coldplay frontman has put on a 30 minute online concert for his followers on Instagram and it is bound to lift your spirits.

Chris has (shyly) jumped in front of the camera to chat to his followers, belt out a few songs and have a bit of a giggle with everyone!

The music industry has been severely impacted by the corona virus, with countless gigs and tours being postponed and cancelled.

Catch up on the latest live music news:

Our very own Emmy Mack, who is also the singer of Sydney hard rock band RedHook discussed the impact these cancellations will have on the local music scene:



There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

