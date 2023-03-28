Chris Minns Likely Forming A Minority Government In Parliament

Chris Minns has been sworn in as the new premier of New South Wales, but he is likely to form a minority government as votes in the remaining eight seats are still too close to call.

After 12 years in opposition, Labour has won key seats in Sydney’s West, including Parramatta and Penrith, and other regional seats in NSW, such as Monaro and the South Coast.

However, Labour currently holds 45 seats, two behind the required amount to form a majority government.

Chris Minns and seven ministry members were sworn in by Governor Margaret Beazley at Government House this morning. “It is a historic moment, the change of government,” Ms Beazley said”.

Mr Minns said he planned to manage things differently as the 47th NSW premier.

“We know that we have got an awesome responsibility. We know the challenges facing this incoming government will be huge,” he said.

“We think we are up to those challenges, but we will be judged on results and results alone.”

Mr” Minns has indicated that the party would maintain “being very close “to ordinary people” in government.”

So far, the remaining seat is the South Coast seat of Kiama, currently held by Independent MP Gareth Ward.

The former Liberal MP has denied previous sexual assault allegations and is set to appear in court today.

