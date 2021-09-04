Chris Scott Hasn't Ruled Out Tom Stewart If The Cats Advance

Following comments made post-match by Chris Scott, Jay Clark spoke on the potential for Geelong to regain Tom Stewart if they defeat Melbourne.

Stewart suffered a lisfranc injury late in the home and away season, which originally ruled him out for the season.

Jay said "he remains a genuine and live chance to play in the Grand Final if the Cats beat Melbourne".

"We think he is, that's the feedback we're getting. He's ahead of schedule." Scott said post-match.

"If he makes really good progress and medical staff clear that the risk is low, then we are open to the possibility."

Heralded footy doctor, Peter Larkin took to social media explaining the risk involved with fast tracking recovery time following a lisfranc injury.

4 September 2021

