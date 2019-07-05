Chris Stapleton Is a Music Chameleon

Chris Stapleton is without doubt a musical chameleon.

Taking the country music world by storm he has now spread his wings and shared his talent with artists the likes of Justin Timberlake and P!nk and more recently Chris collaborated with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars to bring us this absolute masterpiece - BLOW.

You can also catch Chris on Toy Story 4 with "The Ballad of The Lonesome Cowboy" ...

You can't get any more country than that!

