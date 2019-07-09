Chris Stapleton Joins Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars on “BLOW”

Chris Stapleton joins Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars on the rockin’ tune, “Blow.” The song will appear on the British pop star’s new album, No.6 Collaborations Project, due out Friday (July 12th).

The official video just dropped and doesn’t feature any of the male stars, but an all-female cast in the clip that was directed by Bruno Mars at the world-famous Viper Room in L.A.

Check out the official lyric video below:

Chris Stapleton is on the circuit through the US summer. For more information on tour dates, go to chrisstapleton.com.

