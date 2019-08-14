Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris And Keith Urban All Had RIAA Certified Albums In July

RIAA had some handing out to do recently after the following Country artists all had RIAA Certified albums.

Chris Stapleton’s “Traveller” was certified quadruple-Platinum for sales of four million units. Maren Morris’ “Hero” went Platinum, while Keith Urban’s “Graffiti U” received a Gold certification for sales of a half million units.

On the digital singles front, Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” went 6x Platinum, Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying” went 3x Platinum, and both Stapleton’s “Broken Halos” and Keith Urban’s “”Somebody Like You” went double Platinum.

Other Platinum single certifications were awarded to:

Jimmie Allen’s - “Best Shot”

Lee Brice’s - “Rumor”

Russell Dickerson’s - “Blue Tacoma”

Scotty McCreery’s - “This Is It”

Blake Shelton’s - “God's Country” and “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Chris Stapleton’s - “Millionaire”

Morgan Wallen’s - “Whiskey Glasses”

and Tim McGraw’s -“I Need You,” “When The Stars Go Blue,” “My Best Friend,” “Just To See You Smile” and “Something Like That”

July's Gold-certified singles are:

Brett Eldredge - “Love Someone”

Time McGraw’s “My Next Thirty Years,” “Real Good Man,” “Where The Green Grass Grows” and “The Cowboy In Me”

Maren Morris’’ “Girl” and “The Bones”;

Blake Shelton’s “I Lived It”

Some pretty impressive work right there!

