Chris Yarran Jailed For 5 Years

Former Carlton player Chris Yarran has been sentenced to five years in jail for a crime spree that occurred last November.

Yarran, 28, has been in prison since November after he attacked a police officer and tried to steal his gun.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, aggravated robbery and criminal damage.

His lawyer Terry Dobson confirmed that Yarran had been dealing with a heavy methylamphetamine habit.

"He was mentally unwell but one would expect that ... with chronic meth use," Dobson said.

He will be able to apply for parole after three years from his arrest.

Yarran featured 119 times for Carlton before being traded to Richmond at the end of 2015 - but didn't play a game for the club.