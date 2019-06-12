Chris Young Surprised with Plaques Commemorating 2 Billion Streams and 12 Million Singles Sold

Chris Young officially joined the “Billion-Airs” club as the RCA Records Nashville artist and multi-platinum entertainer was surprised onstage during his Artist of the Day play at CMA Music Fest with plaques commemorating his more than 2 Billion career streams and 12 Million singles sold.

The timing was perfect as Chris was able to share the honour with fans, crowding every available space on the Fan Fair X floor at CMA Fest 2019, pointing to the audience and sharing;

“This is thanks to every single person here who has bought a CD, streamed a single or come to my concerts – I can’t thank you enough for all the support you’ve shown me and can’t wait to share more music with you soon!”

As his current single “Raised On Country” climbs the country radio charts, Chris will quickly surpass the 2 Billion streams tally as the Grammy-nominated singer teased two new songs in the last 72 hours.

Chris Young’s “Raised On Country World Tour 2019” resumes June 13 in Syracuse, NY, June 14 at Boston, MA’s Xfinity Center and June 15 at Hartford, CT’s Xfinity Theatre. For a complete list of tour dates, including additional Chris Young concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and to purchase tickets, please visit chrisyoungcountry.com.