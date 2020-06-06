Christian Welch Hilariously Sprays Teammate Josh Addo-Carr Over "Rib Injury"

Melbourne Storm prop Christian Welch has hilariously sprayed teammate Josh Addo-Carr for his 'carry on' after getting winded in his side's win over the Rabbitohs on Friday night.

Addo-Carr copped the injury early in the first-half but completed the full 80-minutes despite being in obvious pain.

Welch was asked about the injury when he joined Triple M's Saturday Scrum and decided to rip in.

Welch also touched on his time with NBA powerhouse the LA Lakers during his ACL rehabilitation late last year; hear the full chat below.