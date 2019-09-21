Christian Welch Put A $5,000 Bar Tab On For His Mates Before His Origin Debut

Injured Storm forward Christian Welch has opened up about the time he put on a $5,000 bar tab for his family and friends ahead of his Origin debut.

The Queenslander made his debut for the Maroons in the 2019 Origin decider at Sydney ANZ Stadium and was questioned about a myth heard by Wendell Sailor regarding his mates.

"Well I mean how many times do you debut for Queensland and there's a nice little match payment for me coming in there," Welch told Triple M Saturday NRL.

"A lo of those people, family and friends, have been a big reason why I was playing there so it was really nice to reward them and put on a nice party just a shame we couldn't get the Blues in the end."

