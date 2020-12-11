Christmas Celebrations Are Coming To Busselton CBD!

Christmas celebrations are coming to the city! Join in on the celebrations on Thursday, December 17 from 4:30pm-7:30pm for a late night full of festive fun!

City centre businesses are busily preparing their festive displays in hopes of winning the Window Dressing Competition, so there hasn't been a better time to come check it all out.

The night is set to be magical! You'll be able to visit Father Christmas and his sleigh at his North Pole base, see the big Christmas Tree lighting up Mitchell Park, and watch reindeer and elves dancing in the streets!

There will be so much to see and do, including:

Christmas performances by local school choirs & bands

Pantomime skits and buskers

Gift wrapping stations

Photos with Santa's sleigh

Fusion's Christmas Lounge

Dymocks Kids Fun Zone

Special meal deals!

There will be over 30 retail shops & eateries open for Christmas shoppers, so rest assured that there will be something for everyone!

Missed the show? Catch up with Angie for Breakfast here: