Christmas Day Tragedy With Hobart Midwife's Alleged Stabbing

A Christmas Day tragedy unfolds after a Hobart nurse was allegedly murdered, with friends and family rallying around her children.

Tasmania Police have confirmed that nurse and midwife Rachel Wake was allegedly stabbed in a house on Binalong Road, Mornington, on Saturday about 1:30pm.

Suffering injuries to her upper body, the victim was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospital, but died a short time later.

A 60-year-old man charged with murder, briefly fronted the Hobart Magistrates Court in an out-of-hours session on Sunday.

Darren Mark Wake did not enter a plea, nor did he apply for bail and will front court once more on Monday.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to beloved midwife in the hope of raising money for her teenage children who 'have experienced a huge loss' has been flooded with messages of love and support.

“Tragically the life of a beautiful woman was taken in Hobart on Christmas Day. She was a registered nurse and midwife, who cared for other women and helped many lives safely into this world," the description reads.

Tasmania Police has appealed for any witnesses or people with information to contact police 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

