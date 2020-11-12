Have you booked your Christmas Function or Event yet?

It has been quite a year, and it's hard to believe that it is almost over.

With exactly 6 weeks until Christmas, everyone is frantically getting their last minute bookings for a Christmas Function or Event. 

If you hadn't considered yet look into the Quality Regent Hotel, a beautiful heritage building converted to a luxury hotel, situated in the CBD - this is the perfect location for your Christmas Party. 

They have a variety of package options, ranging from Breakfast to Dinner, starting from $28 per person. 

The wonderful team are available to take your booking any time:

Phone Number: 07 4927 2729

Email: [email protected] 

12 November 2020

Listen Live!
