Christmas Grants Available For The Mackay Region Through Council

Details Here

Article heading image for Christmas Grants Available For The Mackay Region Through Council

From carols to community barbecues, movie nights to festive markets and everything in between – the Mackay region will be buzzing with festive fun. All up, eleven events have received council funding to spread Christmas cheer across our region. No matter where you live, take part in free celebrations at Dows Creek, Eungella, Finch Hatton, Habana, Calen and Sarina. Find a council-supported Christmas celebration near you!

Mayor Greg Williamson Spoke With The Jay and Dave Breakfast Show 

21 hours ago

