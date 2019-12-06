Christmas Lights Bus Tour

"Jingle All The Way"

Article heading image for Christmas Lights Bus Tour

 

Locations for the bus tours this year are: 

Tuesday 10th  December – Mackay South and North

Thursday 12th  December – Mackay South and North

Tuesday 17th  December – Mackay South and North

Wednesday 18th  December – Mackay South and North

Thursday 19th  December – Mackay South and Marian

Bus arriving at Parkside at 6:30pm & departing 6:45pm.

Tickets for the Bus Tours are on sale now from Ma’s Pizza Kitchen  Rural View  Greenfields  Parkside Plaza

$15 Adult • $10 Child • $45 Family

 

Have a look at the list of Christmas Lights around Mackay & the Pioneer Valley below.  When you click on the icon in the top left hand corner of the map, it will list the streets and suburbs when you select a location

 (NOTE: Not all of the locations on this map will be visited on the bus tour)

 

Post

 

5 hours ago

Map
Mackay
Christmas Lights
