Christmas Lights Bus Tour

Locations for the bus tours this year are:

Tuesday 10th December – Mackay South and North

Thursday 12th December – Mackay South and North

Tuesday 17th December – Mackay South and North

Wednesday 18th December – Mackay South and North

Thursday 19th December – Mackay South and Marian

Bus arriving at Parkside at 6:30pm & departing 6:45pm.

Tickets for the Bus Tours are on sale now from Ma’s Pizza Kitchen ✔️ Rural View ✔️ Greenfields ✔️ Parkside Plaza

$15 Adult • $10 Child • $45 Family

Have a look at the list of Christmas Lights around Mackay & the Pioneer Valley below. When you click on the icon in the top left hand corner of the map, it will list the streets and suburbs when you select a location

(NOTE: Not all of the locations on this map will be visited on the bus tour)