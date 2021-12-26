Christmas Tragedy As Three-Year-Old Drowns at Lake Macquarie

Tragedy has struck at a waterfront property in the Hunter region, after a three-year-old boy drowned on Christmas night.

The toddler was pulled from the water at Lake Macquarie around 6:30pm on Saturday.

Emergency crews were unable to revive the boy, after bystanders attempted first aid, he died at the scene.

A coroner's report will be prepared, as police commence inquiries into the fatality.

Police have now commenced inquiries into the fatal incident.

The tragedy occurred only a day after another three-year-old boy drowned near Gold Coast in a lagoon at Labrador.

Meanwhile, the search for a missing simmer near Bathurst has resumed today.

A group of friends were on a boat at a dam in Sydney's west, when a man attempted to swim to shore - he is yet to be found.

